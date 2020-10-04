Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Election Watch, Kyrgyzstan, Photo Story

Photo Story: Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

A woman reads information before voting in the parliamentary elections in the village of Besh-kungeii, 20 kilometers from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 04 October 2020.

Kyrgyzstan held a parliamentary election on Sunday with many voters disillusioned with the political elite and anxious about the worst economic crisis in two decades.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s supporters look likely to win a significant number of seats in the legislature in the Central Asian country, a close ally of Russia.

But the current pro-presidential ruling coalition is certain to be upset due to internal splits in the two major political groups, testing the president’s ability to forge new political alliances.

Via EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
