Photo Story: Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman reads information before voting in the parliamentary elections in the village of Besh-kungeii, 20 kilometers from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 04 October 2020.

Kyrgyzstan held a parliamentary election on Sunday with many voters disillusioned with the political elite and anxious about the worst economic crisis in two decades.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s supporters look likely to win a significant number of seats in the legislature in the Central Asian country, a close ally of Russia.

But the current pro-presidential ruling coalition is certain to be upset due to internal splits in the two major political groups, testing the president’s ability to forge new political alliances.

Via EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

