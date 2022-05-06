Photo Story: Parliamentary elections in Lebanon get underway

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A European Union election observer monitors the parliamentary elections taking place outside Lebanon in an operation room to observe the voting process through screens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 06 May 2022.

Lebanese parliamentary elections for Lebanese citizens residing outside Lebanon will be held on 06 and 08 May 2022, expatriates are expected to take part in legislative elections in nearly 60 countries. Lebanese parliamentary elections in Lebanon are scheduled for 15 May 2022.

