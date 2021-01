Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man tries to enter his vehicle, covered in snow in Pajares town in Asturias, northern Spain various parts of Spain were hit by heavy snowfall over the weekend.

Five mountain passes of Spain’s regional road network were closed to traffic after the heavy snowfalls in the last hours and another twenty mountain passes require the use of chains to circulate.

A view of ice on an electric tower of the village of Pedrafita (Lugo), northern of Spain. EPA-EFE/ELISEO TRIGO

Two cows are seen at the road that gives access to Pajares, in Pajares town in Asturias, northern Spain. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO MORANTE

The railway station is totally covered in snow in Busdongo town in Castilla y Leon region, central-northern Spain. EPA-EFE/J. Casares

A person walks through the snow after a heavy snowfall at Pajares pass height in Castilla y Leon region, central-northern Spain. EPA-EFE/J. Casares

People walk after snow fall in the village of O Cebreiro (Lugo), northern of Spain. EPA-EFE/ELISEO TRIGO

Via EPA-EFE

