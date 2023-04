Reading Time: < 1 minute

Filipino penitent Roberto Quiroz being nailed to a cross is reflected on a man’s sunglasses on Good Friday in Santo Tomas, Pampanga, Philippines, 07 April 2023.

Religious activities resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic as Catholic devotees gathered to witness men being nailed to wooden crosses as well as some flogging themselves as part of annual rituals re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Via EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first