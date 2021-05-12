A woman takes part in the performance ‘Who Killed them?’, in protest against police violence that has occured during the government of President Ivan Duque, in Cali, Colombia, 11 May 2021. Young people made an artistic performance called ‘Who Killed them?’ to pay tribute to several demonstrators who have been killed during the National Strike protests in Colombia. The Colombian Ombudsman’s Office has received a report of 42 deaths during the anti-government that have gone on for 14 days in the country.
VIA EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR