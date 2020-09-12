Photo Story: Photos from the Iranian military exercises in Gulf and Oman Sea

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Handout photos made available by Iranian Army official website of military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, 12 September 2020. Saturday was the last day of the exercises.
Iran held a three-days military exercise in Gulf and Oman sea.