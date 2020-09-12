Take your threats off the table, British PM Johnson tells EU in trade row Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the European Union not to threaten Britain on Saturday, saying a ...

Photo Story: Photos from the Iranian military exercises in Gulf and Oman Sea Handout photos made available by Iranian Army official website of military exercise in Persian Gulf...

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake near Japan’s coastline A handout image made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows an intensity shake map of a...

Desperate migrants stranded on Greek island seek shelter, Europe weighs options Despairing migrants left without shelter on the island of Lesbos after a fire destroyed Greece’s bi...

Photo Story: Cordoba Royal Stables reopen after COVID-19 Two trainers of Cordoba Royal Stables in action during a nightly show, in Cordoba southern Spain, 1...

Australia coronavirus deaths pass 800 but new daily infections fall Deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Australia reached 803 on Saturday, but new daily infecti...

Four men arrested over alleged gang rape of two British girls on holiday in Italy Four men have been arrested in Italy on suspicion of sexually assaulting two British girls on holid...

Daughter of King of Spain quarantined after classmate diagnosed with COVID-19 Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, has gone into quarantine after a classmate at her ...

No new nationwide lockdown expected in France as COVID-19 cases surge French Prime Minister Jean Castex said his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown t...

Der Spiegel reports Novichok used on Navalny ‘harder’ than previous forms The novichok nerve agent used to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was ‘harder’ than previous fo...

Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since March Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, accord...

More than 1 billion people to get Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine in 2020-2021 Russia's sovereign wealth fund said that more than one billion people would receive its COVID-19 va...

Photo Story: Protests during the anniversary of the Pinochet coup in Chile A person is detained by police during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the coup and the start o...

Spain reports 4,708 coronavirus infections as post-lockdown surge continues Spain reported 4,708 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Friday, bringing its cumula...

Merck starts recruitment for COVID-19 vaccine trial U.S. drug maker Merck & Co Inc has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage COVID-19 va...

UPDATED: People wounded in explosion in Milan Six people were injured with one more seriously after an explosion that occurred this morning in a ...

England brings in more local restrictions as COVID-19 rate soars The spread of the coronavirus is accelerating across all parts of England with one study suggesting...

Switzerland add Paris, Vienna to list of areas for coronavirus quarantine Switzerland has added the regions around Paris and Vienna to its list of areas with high COVID-19 i...

First European ‘travel bubble’ ends as coronavirus cases rise in Estonia The first European pandemic “travel bubble”, created in May by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, burst...