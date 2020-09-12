Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Iran, Photo Story

Photo Story: Photos from the Iranian military exercises in Gulf and Oman Sea

Handout photos made available by Iranian Army official website of military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, 12 September 2020. Saturday was the last day of the exercises.

Iran held a three-days military exercise in Gulf and Oman sea.

AIranian army soldiers during a military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran.
An Iranian navy submarine parades during the last day of military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, 12 September 2020.
An Iranian missile Shalamcheh fires during a military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran.
An Iranian army helicopter lands on a warship during the last day of military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran, 12 September 2020.
An Iranian navy warship parades during the last day of military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran.
A Iranian tank disembarks from an Iranian navy warship during a military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran.
An Iranian rocket is fired during a military exercise in Persian Gulf, near strategic strait of Hormuz, southern Iran.

Via EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE
