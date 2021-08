Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pilgrims carry the figure of Our Lady of Fatima during the August anniversary pilgrimage in Fatima, Portugal, 13 August 2021.

Known as the ‘Pilgrimage of the Emigrants,’ it is presided this year by the Archbishop of Luxembourg Cardinal Hollerich, who currently heads the Commission of the Bishops Conferences of the European Union (EU).

Via EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA