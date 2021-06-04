Photo Story – Pillar of Shame cleaning at HKU

Students take part in the annual cleaning of ‘The Pillar of Shame’, an art piece dedicated to the victims of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square Massacre, at Hong Kong University in Hong Kong, China, 04 June 2021. For the second year in a row police banned the annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park marking the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre citing ongoing public health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
