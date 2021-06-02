Photo Story

Photo Story – Plastic garbage washed ashore in Aceh, Indonesia

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man and two chidlren walk among garbage that washed ashore on Kampung Jawa beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. 02 June 2021. Tons of plastic garbage, mostly water bottles and food packaging coming from a urban river, washed ashore after reaching the open sea.

VIA EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK