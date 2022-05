Reading Time: < 1 minute

A glittering banner decoration in the Union flag’s colours across Carnaby Street shopping district ahead of the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain.

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrated to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 06 February 1952.

The major Platinum Jubilee celebrations will therefore begin on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and will continue over the weekend until June 5.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL