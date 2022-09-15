Photo Story: Pope Francis apostolic visit to Kazakhstan comes to an end

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis (C) is surrounded by well-wishers during a meeting with representatives of the clergy and parishioners in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 15 September 2022.

Pope Francis during his visit to Kazakhstan met with Kazakh President Jomart Tokaev, attended the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held an outdoor mass at the Expo Grounds and came together with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral workersbefore he concludes his apostolic journey with reading the Final Declaration and Conclusion of the world religions leaders’ congress later 15 September.

Via EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

