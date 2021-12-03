Photo Story – Pope Francis Starts Apostolic Journey to Cyprus and Greece

Pope Francis (L) is welcomed upon his arrival at Larnaca International Airport, near Larnaca, Cyprus, 02 December 2021. The pontiff started a three-day visit to the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, before traveling on 04 December to Greece, where he will stay until 06 December.

VIA EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

