Poppy flowers are projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails during a Remembrance Day 2021 Dawn Service at Campbells Cove in Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2021.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day annually observed in Commonwealth countries on November 11 since the end of the WWI to honour soldiers who have died in the line of duty.

Via EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS