Photo Story – Power lines said to be killing migratory birds at lake Magadi

Flock of lesser flamingos are seen wading through the Lake Magadi, Great Rift Valley in Kajiado, Kenya, 11 April 2021 (issued 12 April 2021). According to community tourist guides at the lake, power lines supplying power to a chemical factory stationed at the lake has turned to death traps for migratory birds mainly flamingos. Tens of flamingos have been killed in the couple of weeks. They have been advocating for the power lines to be fitted with more bird diverters which are meant to distract the birds from the lines.

VIA EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

