Two people carry a Ukrainian flag as people form a symbolic human chain across the Charles Bridge to mark the Day of Unity of Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic, 22 January 2023.

Ukraine is celebrating the anniversary of Unification of East and West Ukraine in 1919.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

