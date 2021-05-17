Asia, Photo Story

Photo Story – Preparations for upcoming Buddha’s birthday, in Seoul

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A South Korean Buddhist devotee prays next to decorative lotus lanterns at Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 17 May 2021, South Korean Buddhists prepare to celebrate the upcoming Buddha’s birthday on 19 May 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN