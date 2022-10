Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman arrives to visit the presentation of ‘Herge. The Exhibition’ at Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center in Madrid, Spain, 05 October 2022.

The exhibition focused on the work of Belgian cartoonist Georges Prosper Remi, aka Herge, and it runs from 05 October 2022 to 19 February 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

