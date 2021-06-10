Photo Story – Press presentation of the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris

Visitors look at the Eiffel Tower from the Grand Palais Ephemere venue during the press presentation in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. The Grand Palais Ephemere is a wooden structure developed by Wilmotte and Associes architecture office and has been built along the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower. During the closure of the Grand Palais for renovation, the Grand Palais will welcome major cultural events and will host the Judo and Wrestling competition of the Paris Olympics 2024.
VIA EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON