Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for an engagement at the Young V&A museum in London, Britain, 28 June 2023.

The Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, officially opened the Young V&A (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood) ahead of its opening to the public on 01 July 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

