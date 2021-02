Reading Time: < 1 minute

Human rights advocates and members of the Catholic clergy look on as three Catholic priests lay on the ground during a protest against extra-judicial killings in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 24 February 2021. Led by Catholic priests, human rights advocates marked the Lent season by praying and calling for justice for the victims of extra-judicial killings.

EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

