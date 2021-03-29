Photo Story

Photo Story – Protest against femicides in western Mexico

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Activists from the Colectivo Hilos perform at the courtyard of the Cabanas Museum in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 28 March 2021. With red fabrics simulating pools of blood, the activists demonstrated against the femicides and disappearances of women in Mexico.

VIA EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

You may want to read...

%d bloggers like this: