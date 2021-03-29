Photo Story – Protest against femicides in western Mexico

Activists from the Colectivo Hilos perform at the courtyard of the Cabanas Museum in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 28 March 2021. With red fabrics simulating pools of blood, the activists demonstrated against the femicides and disappearances of women in Mexico.
