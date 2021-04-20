Photo Story

Photo Story – Protest against Japan’s radioactive water, in Seoul

A university student gets her head shaved in a protest against Japan’s decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 20 April 2021. On 13 April, the Japanese government decided to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

