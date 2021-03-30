Photo Story – Protest against military coup in Mandalay

Demonstrators march during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 30 March 2021. Anti-coup protests continued in Myanmar as more than 500 people were reportedly killed in the military junta’s deadly crackdown on demonstrations against the 01 February coup, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) on 30 March.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – DEJIN collection at China Fashion WeekCDE News30th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Swiss police to remove environmental activistsCDE News30th March 2021
-
Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta’s forcesCDE News30th March 2021
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: London, UKCDE News30th March 2021
-
Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar as five more protesters killedCDE News29th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Priestly blessing and prayer at the Western Wall during PassoverCDE News29th March 2021