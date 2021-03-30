Myanmar, Photo Story

Photo Story – Protest against military coup in Mandalay

1 Min Read
Demonstrators march during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 30 March 2021. Anti-coup protests continued in Myanmar as more than 500 people were reportedly killed in the military junta’s deadly crackdown on demonstrations against the 01 February coup, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) on 30 March.

VIA EPA-EFE/STR

