Photo Story: Protest against real-estate sector at the District World Summit in Barcelona

A demonstrator (R) splashes coloured powder on an attendant (C) at a protest outside the facilities during the opening day of real-estate sector ‘The District World Summit’, at Fira Barcelona congress centre in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 20 September 2023.

Around a hundred of activists that defends the access to housing and are against evictions protest against property speculation.

Dozens burst into the fairgrounds, chanting slogans and preventing the opening ceremony from taking place before being removed by police. Others gathered outside the building, where they lobbed paint at some of the arriving attendees.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

