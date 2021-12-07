Photo Story – Protest during a Parliament Session, Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman, one of the parents of Lebanese students studying abroad, sits on a ground near barbed wire blocking a road leading to UNESCO Palace as she takes part in a protest during a parliament session in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 December 2021. Parents are demanding to allow them to transfer dollars to their children studying abroad at the price of 1,515 Lebanese pounds instead of what the price is in the black market as the student dollar law will allow parents to transfer up to 10,000 dollars a year.

VIA EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH