Photo Story – Protests against hate toward Asians

A youth with a sign that reads ‘Stop Asian Hate’ climbs a tree to see over hundreds of people gathering at a rally to voice opposition toward hatred against Asians, at McPherson Square in Washington, DC, USA, 21 March 2021. Protests against hate toward Asians have been held across the country in response to the shootings last week in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.

VIA EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

