Photo Story: Protests in Skopje

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman waves the old Macedonian flag during a protest against the French proposal to resolve the dispute between North Macedonia and Bulgaria in front of the Parliament building in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, on Sunday evening.

The biggest opposition party VMRO DPMNE leads the protest against the French proposal, which comes after North Macedonia’s Government intervention in Brussels and reaction to the draft documents that the public had the opportunity to discuss last week.

The official views for the French proposal that would finally allow the Balkan country to begin long-awaited European Union membership talks.will be announced after the proposal passes the filters of all relevant institutions.

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years, but its approval had been blocked first by Greece and now by Bulgaria, which wants North Macedonia to recognise a Bulgarian minority and shared history with the Bulgarian language.

Via EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI