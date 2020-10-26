Photo Story: Protests in the streets of Catania by workers of the catering sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers of the catering sector protest against the new Covid-19 restrictions in front of the Prefecture of Catania, Sicily island, Italy during the night between Sunday and Monday.

The protests were sparked after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on 25 October announced new nationwide coronavirus restrictions that come into effect as of 26 October and include the closure of restaurants and bars by 6pm and shutting down gyms, cinemas and swimming pools.

Via EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino

