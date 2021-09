Reading Time: < 1 minute

A pumpkin sculpture forms a circus elephant on a field in Mechernich, Germany.

With what is said to be the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia’s largest pumpkin show, the local Krewelshof Eifel officially started this year’s pumpkin season under the motto ‘Clear the ring for the pumpkin circus’.

More than 100,000 pumpkins were staged as circus characters until the end of October 2021.

Via EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH