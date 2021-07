Reading Time: < 1 minute

Conductor Pippo Baudo pays his respects as Raffaella Carra lies in state in the Protomoteca hall of Rome’s Capitol, Italy, 07 July 2021. Raffaella Carra died on 05 July 2021 at the age of 78.

The funeral of the Italian TV icon and entertainment legend will take place at midday on Friday at Rome’s Maria in Ara Coeli Basilica.

State broadcaster Rai headquarter in Viale Mazzini are illuminated in tribute to Raffaella Carrà, Rome, Italy, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Via EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi