People look at the walrus, named ‘Sten’ by the public, laying on his rock outside the village of Arild in the Skalderviken bay area in the southwest of Sweden.

The wild walrus has been spotted along the Swedish west coast during the last weeks swimming south. According to experts that local newspaper HD.se has spoken to, this is probably the first time a walrus has visited the Skane, the most southern county in Sweden.

Via EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON