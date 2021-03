Reading Time: < 1 minute

Master pastry chef Fabio Ceraso works on a Guinness Book of Records Easter egg dedicated to the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death made in a chocolate factory in Naples, Italy.

The record-breaking Easter egg portraits Dante Alighieri with verses of the Divine Comedy. The two-meter-high chocolate work is on display in the ancient Gay Odin factory in Naples.

A view of the Guinness Book of Records Easter egg dedicated to the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death made in a chocolate factory in Naples, Italy.

Marisa Della Corte, owner of the chocolate factory in Naples Gay Odin poses close the Guinness Book of Records Easter egg dedicated to the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Like this: Like Loading...