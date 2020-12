Reading Time: < 1 minute

People look at a giant nativity scene set up in the coastal city of Alicante, eastern Spain.

The installation appears in the Guinness Book of Records as the World’s tallest nativity scene reaching a hight of 18 meters.

Alicante’s Mayor Luis Barcala (2-L), artist Jose Manuel Garcia (L) and two other local officials hold a Guinness Record diploma in front of a giant nativity scene set up in the coastal city of Alicante, eastern Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/MORELL

