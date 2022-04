Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian Olga Smirnova, prima ballerina with the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet, rehearses with the Dutch National Ballet for the title role in Raymonda by Marius Petipa in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Smirnova spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That made it impossible for her to work in Russia.

Via EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK