An Australian Defence Force (ADF) bugler plays ‘The Last Post’ as poppies are projected on to the Sydney Opera House sails during a Remembrance Day 2022 Dawn Service at Campbells Cove in Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2022.

Remembrance Day is observed in Australia on 11 November to commemorate those who died serving their country in all wars and armed conflicts.

Via EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

