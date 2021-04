Reading Time: < 1 minute

A crane lifts the capsized ferry boat from the waters in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 April 2021.

A ferry carrying around 50 passengers sank after an accident and at left 26 people dead, police officials said.

Via EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

