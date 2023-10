Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain’s King Felipe VI (R) and Crown Princess Leonor attend the military parade on the occasion of the Spanish National Day in Madrid, Spain on 12 October 2023.

Crown Princess Leonor wears the cadet uniform of the Military Academy of Zaragoza where she was sworn in during a ceremony held by her father King Felipe, the Capitan General (Commander-in-chief) of all the Spanish armed forces on 07 October 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group