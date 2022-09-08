Photo Story: Royals first day at new school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(L-R) Britain’s Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, William, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire, Britain.

The settling in the afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term.

Kensington Palace announced last month the children would start at the school, where annual fees cost up to 21,000 pounds ($24,803) per pupil.

It coincided with the couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moving to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property a short distance from Windsor Castle where the 96-year-old queen spends most of her time nowadays.

Media reported the move was designed to give the children as normal an upbringing as possible, as well as allowing William, the future king, to be near his ageing grandmother who has had health issues in the last year.

Via EPA-EFE/Jonathan Brady / POOL