Russel Crowe, the star of Ridley Scott’s Roman-era epic, Gladiator, filmed partly in Malta in 1999, is currently in Malta for the filming of Prizefighter, a film about boxer Jem Belcher. Cower was recently filming in Thailand.

On Saturday, Crowe visited Malta’s Fort Ricasoli, the original site which was used as the Coliseum for the epic ’99 movie.

Photo Russel Crowe Twitter