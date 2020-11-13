Photo Story: Russia beefs up peacekeepers presence in Armenia

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Handout photos from a video footage made available on 12 November 2020 by the press service of the Russian Defence Ministry shows loading of Russian military helicopter into An-124 Ruslan military transport plane to be delivered to Yerevan, in an unknown airfield in Russia.
Russia have sent tens of military transport planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment to Armenia to control the ceasefire and the halt of military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
Moscow co-chairs an international group overseeing the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Washington and Paris, but they were not involved in the deal signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to end six weeks of fighting over the enclave.