Photo Story: Russia beefs up peacekeepers presence in Armenia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout photos from a video footage made available on 12 November 2020 by the press service of the Russian Defence Ministry shows loading of Russian military helicopter into An-124 Ruslan military transport plane to be delivered to Yerevan, in an unknown airfield in Russia.

Russia have sent tens of military transport planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment to Armenia to control the ceasefire and the halt of military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Moscow co-chairs an international group overseeing the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Washington and Paris, but they were not involved in the deal signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to end six weeks of fighting over the enclave.

A handout still photo from a video footage made available on 12 November 2020 by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry shows a Russian military helicopter , in an unknown airfield in Armenia.

The loading of Russian military helicopter into An-124 Ruslan military transport plane to be delivered to Yerevan, in an unknown airfield in Russia.

A Russian military helicopter, in an unknown airfield in Armenia.

Via EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT

Like this: Like Loading...