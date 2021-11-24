Photo Story: Saint Peter Square to feature a colourful crib from the Peruvian Andes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru shows the blessing ceremony of the central pieces that will be part of the Peruvian Andes nativity scene this Christmas, and will be exhibited in San Pedro Square, in the Vatican, in Lima, Peru.

Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican will showcase a traditional handmade nativity scene from Peru, made up of 35 life-size pieces representative of the Chopcca peasant community, from the central Andean region of Huancavelica.

It will be only the second time that the manger displayed in the center of Christendom does not come from Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Peru