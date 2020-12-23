Photo Story: Santa Claus greets children from plastic box in Peru

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man dresses as Santa Claus greets children from inside a plastic box, as a COVID-19 precaution, at a public square in Comas, Lima, Peru.

Peru surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday, as concerns about a potential second wave of infections began to grow in the hard-hit Andean nation.

The country has also recorded 37,218 deaths, according to a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales Taipe

Like this: Like Loading...