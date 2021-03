Reading Time: < 1 minute

Protesters gather outside Parliament square during a protest about the death of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, 15 March 2021. The band stand in Clapham Common is where Sarah Everard was last seen alive on 03 March. She vanished while walking home from her friend’s house, subsequently police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder of Sarah Everard.

VIA EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

