Photo Story: Satellite image of Mediterranean cyclone Apollo

A handout satellite image made available by Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme, shows Mediterranean cyclone Apollo in the Ionian Sea, 28 October 2021 (issued 29 October 2021).

On 28 October, Apollo was forming to the south of Sicily, Italy with winds of over 100kph blowing around its centre. Forecasts predict that Apollo will bring torrential rains to eastern Sicily.

This has caused the Italian Civil Protection to issue a red alert, the highest possible level.

Extreme weather earlier this week claimed three lives and caused widespread devastation on the Italian island.

The Siracusa area has already been hit by torrential rain, gales and flooding, including the sea being swept inshore.

Augusta has been cut off and a stretch of the Catania-Siracusa motorway has been closed.

Via EPA-EFE/ European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery