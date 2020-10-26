Photo Story: Saype’s Beyond Walls Project landart in Istanbul

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Saype, the 8th step of his worldwide Beyond Walls Project on a floating barge at Halic Bay near the Bosporus in Istanbul.
With an overall area of 2.200 square meters, wide painting was created using biodegradable pigments made from charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.
The art piece in Istanbul marks a part of the worldwide ‘Beyond Walls Project’ aiming at creating the longest symbolic human chain around the world promoting values such as togetherness, kindness, and openness to the world.