Photo Story: Saype’s Beyond Walls Project landart in Istanbul

The giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Saype, the 8th step of his worldwide Beyond Walls Project on a floating barge at Halic Bay near the Bosporus in Istanbul.

With an overall area of 2.200 square meters, wide painting was created using biodegradable pigments made from charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.

The art piece in Istanbul marks a part of the worldwide ‘Beyond Walls Project’ aiming at creating the longest symbolic human chain around the world promoting values such as togetherness, kindness, and openness to the world.

Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

