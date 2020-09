Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of photos made available by the British Ministry of Defence from the Battle of Britain Service that was held Sunday at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.

The service marked the 80th anniversary of the battle. Battle of Britain and commemorates all the men and women who contributed to this significant victory.

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows a fly past at the Battle of Britain Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows FO Buckingham saluting the Battle of Britain memorial stained glass window at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/Connor Tierney/MOD HANDOUT © UK MOD Crown Copyright 2020.

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows a fly past at the Battle of Britain Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving to the Battle of Britain Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.

Via EPA-EFE/Cpl Beth Roberts /MOD HANDOUT

Like this: Like Loading...