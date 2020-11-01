Photo Story: Scenes of the aftermath of 7.0 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A photo made with a drone shows rescue workers and people searching for survivors at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020.

According to media reports, at least 58 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake.

A photo shows rescue workers and people searching for survivors on Sunday at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey.

Rescue workers rest after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey.

People inspect a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey.

A rescue worker sleeps at a cafe after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey.

People wait for news from their relatives, who are believed to be trapped under rubble of a collapsed buildings, after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey.

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

