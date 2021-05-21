epaselect epa09216656 Students take part in the School Strike 4 Life protest in Sydney, Australia, 21 May 2021. Students across the country are striking in the name of climate action, calling on the federal government to stop using taxpayer money for fossil fuels.
VIA EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
