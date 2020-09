Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers help to sanitize children’s hands at the entrance of Aldapeta Maria Ikastetxea school in San Sebastian city, northern Spain, at the first day of the school year, 07 September 2020.

Some Spanish regions start the school year on 07 September, while others begin in the upcoming days, but all of them have made changes to fight the spread of coronavirus.

A group of children listen to their teacher inside their classroom at Aldapeta Maria Ikastetxea school in San Sebastian city, northern Spain, at the first day of the school year, 07 September 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

