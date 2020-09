Reading Time: < 1 minute

A boy shows a stamp resembling a smiling Coronavirus on his hand in the coastal city of Alicante, eastern Spain.

The ‘Kids Stamp’ is made of a special ink that gets lighter and finally disappears the more a child washes his/her hands.

It is meant to helps children not to forget washing their hands as a prevention against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Via EPA-EFE/MORELL

